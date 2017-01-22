Packers' Micah Hyde: Injures shoulder Sunday
Hyde injured his shoulder during the first half of Sunday's NFC championship game against the Falcons and his return is questionable.
The Packers' secondary struggles continue, while they hope Hyde will be able to return in the second half.
