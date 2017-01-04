Hyde tallied his third interception in four games to go along with three tackles in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Hyde has had a late season surge, recording an interception against the Seahawks, Bears, and Lions. With Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins, and Makinton Dorleant all questionable for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Giants, Hyde will look to help out by continuing his strong secondary play.