Daniels recorded 33 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and a pass defensed in 16 games played in 2016.

Daniels has consistently been the Packers best defensive lineman for the past few years. He was a key cog in a Green Bay run defense that ranked eighth in the NFL and he was the best pass rushing lineman on the team. He hasn't sat out of a game in the past four seasons and will look to continue his run of consistently good play in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola