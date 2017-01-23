Daniels recorded 33 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and a pass defensed in 16 games played in 2016.

Daniels has consistently been the Packers best defensive lineman for the past few years. He was a key cog in a Green Bay run defense that ranked eighth in the NFL and he was the best pass rushing lineman on the team. He hasn't sat out of a game in the past four seasons and will look to continue his run of consistently good play in 2017.