Burnett (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's NFC championship tilt against the Falcons.

Burnett was expected to play despite missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday and being limited on Friday. The veteran safety has played in 92 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps this season and is a vital part of the team's secondary. His play will provide a boost to a Packers defense that will have it's hands full with the league's highest scoring offense in the Falcons.