Packers' Morgan Burnett: Expected to be active Sunday
Burnett (quadriceps) is expected to be available for Sunday's NFC championship game in Atlanta, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Burnett skipped the first two practices of the week, focusing his energy on rehabbing his injured quad, but he was listed as "limited" on the Packers' estimated injury report Friday. Although he remained questionable after Saturday's light session, he seems to have a good shot to suit up Sunday in his typical starting spot at strong safety.
