Burnett (quadricep) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Instead, Burnett's focus was on rehab. The preceding regimen is necessary after injuring his thigh on a collision with teammate Ladarius Gunter during Sunday's divisional-round victory at Dallas, knocking Burnett from the game early, per Ryan Wood of USA Today. Due to his do-it-all nature up the middle of the Packers' defense, Burnett's activity level will be viewed with a watchful eye as the week unfolds.