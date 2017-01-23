Burnett finished the 2016 season with 93 tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and nine passes defensed, including two interceptions, in 15 games played.

Burnett was one of Green Bay's best defenders in 2016, playing in 91.9 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Defensive coordinator Dom Capers moved Burnett around more than in past seasons and Burnett responded with a career high in sacks while posting the second best passes defensed and interception numbers of his career. The Packers finished the season ranked 22nd in total defense and 31st in pass defense, and they'll look to improve around Burnett and bounce back in 2017.