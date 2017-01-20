According to head coach Mike McCarthy, Burnett (quadriceps) will be given a chance to play Sunday against the Falcons.

Burnett did not take part in practice the past two days, but could still manage to take the field Sunday against the Falcons. His status on Saturday will play a major role in his availability for the game, so look for more updates to come in the next day. Should he be ruled out, expect Kentrell Brice and Micah Hyde to split time at strong safety.