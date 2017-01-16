Packers' Nick Perry: Records sack in playoff victory
Perry made four tackles (all solo) and recorded a sack in Sunday's playoff victory over the Cowboys.
Perry missed time in December with a broken hand, but the setback has not slowed him down following his return to action in Week 16, as he has four sacks in four games since.
