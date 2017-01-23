Perry finished the 2016 season with career highs in tackles (52), sacks (11), passes defended (4) and interceptions (1).

Although Perry didn't live up to his first-round billing throughout his first four seasons in the league, the Packers brought him back for the 2016 season anyway on a one-year, $5 million deal. The move more than paid off considering Perry went on to post career highs across the board. Now set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent, Perry could be destined for a sizable payday this offseason.