Packers' Nick Perry: WIll play Sunday
Perry (hand) is active for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Giants.
Perry was able to play through the hand issue in back-to-back weeks, so his availability Sunday doesn't come as much of a surprise. He's slated to start at outside linebacker per usual.
