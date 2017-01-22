Rollins (concussion) is active for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Falcons.

Rollins hasn't played since suffering a concussion in the Packers' Week 17 win over the Lions. He was able to practice all week and appeared on track for a return. Against the top passing attack in the NFL, Rollins return couldn't come at a better time. Ladarius Gunter will likely see his role reduced now that Rollins is active.