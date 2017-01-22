Rollins (concussion) is active for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Falcons.

Rollins hasn't played since suffering a concussion in the Packers' Week 17 win over the Lions. He was able to practice all week and appeared on track for a return. Against the top passing attack in the NFL, Rollins return couldn't come at a better time. Ladarius Gunter will likely see his role reduced now that Rollins is active.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola