Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Rollins is closing in on clearing the concussion protocol, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Sidelined since suffering a neck injury and concussion in Week 17, Rollins only returned to practice last Wednesday in a limited capacity. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Rollins has maintained such a level through this Wednesday, but McCarthy's words imply that he may bump up to full participation in the near future. Even if he does, Rollins will be at the behest of an independent neurologist in order to escape the protocol entirely.