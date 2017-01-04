Rollins (neck) has entered the concussion protocol, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

While defending a pass in the second half of Sunday's win at Detroit, Rollins landed hard on his head and neck and remained on the Ford Field turf for a number of minutes. Eventually, he was carted off the field and taken directly to a Detroit-area hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. Since his return to Green Bay on Monday, he's developed concussion symptoms, which could conspire to hold him out of Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Giants. Fortunately for Rollins, head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the second-year cornerback is "doing well." In the end, if he's unable to suit up, the Packers will trust in Damarious Randall (knee) and Ladarius Gunter to contain a healthy stable of wide receivers led by Odell Beckham.