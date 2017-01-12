Rollins (concussion) is still in concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

According to the Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site, Rollins is in a rehab program after missing Sunday's wild-card win over the Giants. Look for more updates on the cornerback's status to come throughout the week. He will have to pass concussion protocol testing before he can be cleared to practice in full.