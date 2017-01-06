Packers' Quinten Rollins: No-go for Wild Card Weekend
Rollins (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Giants.
Rollins was held out of practice this week after coming down hard on his neck in the regular-season finale. Damarious Randall (knee) and Ladarius Gunter will start at corner.
