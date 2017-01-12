Rollins (concussion) increased his participation and was in pads at practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Rollins missed the Packers' wild-card win over the Giants due to a concussion he suffered in Week 17, but his increased work at practice suggests he'll be able to return for the divisional round against Dallas. He's yet to be officially cleared to play, but if he's able to give it a go on Sunday he'll likely start at cornerback opposite Demarious Randall.