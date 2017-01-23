Rollins finished the 2016 season with 45 tackles and eight passes defensed, including an interception.

In what was his second season, Rollins improved on the numbers from his rookie year while also being thrust into a larger role. When Sam Shields (concussion) was placed on IR after just one game, Rollins stepped into the starting corner role for much of the season. Despite missing five of the team's 19 games, he played in 68.2 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps, up from just 30.7 percent last year. He'll look to continue his improvements as the Packers look to better their pass defense, which was ranked 31st in the NFL in 2016.