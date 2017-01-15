Rollins (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Cowboys.

Rollins' absence was fully expected, as he remains under the NFL's concussion protocol and was rendered only a limited participant in practices this week. The Packers were already quite shorthanded in the secondary with Sam Shields and Demetri Goodson on injured reserve, but Rollins' absence will propel Ladarius Gunter into the starting lineup.