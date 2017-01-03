Rollins (neck) returned to Green Bay on Monday after spending the night in a Detroit hospital.

Rollins landed awkwardly on his neck during Sunday's regular season finale and was immediately transported to a local hospital. Fortunately, his release from said hospital implies he avoided any sort of catastrophic injury. However, his status for this weekend's playoff game remains up in the air.

