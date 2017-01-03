Packers' Quinten Rollins: So far, so good
Rollins (neck) returned to Green Bay on Monday after spending the night in a Detroit hospital.
Rollins landed awkwardly on his neck during Sunday's regular season finale and was immediately transported to a local hospital. Fortunately, his release from said hospital implies he avoided any sort of catastrophic injury. However, his status for this weekend's playoff game remains up in the air.
More News
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Suffers neck injury versus Lions•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Eight tackles in win•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Intercepts first pass of 2016•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Logs limited practice•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Ruled out Week 8•