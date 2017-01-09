Packers' Randall Cobb: Catches three touchdown passes versus Giants

Cobb caught five of seven targets for 116 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Giants.

Cobb got going with a 42-yard Hail Mary touchdown to end the first half, and he added scores from 30 and 16 yards after the break to help his team to a comfortable victory. Most of his production notably came after Jordy Nelson was lost to injury, but Cobb had no trouble stepping into a larger role and finished just behind Davante Adams for the team lead in receiving. Cobb drew heaps of praise from Aaron Rodgers after the game and appears set to produce next week against the Cowboys -- especially if Nelson is forced to miss out.