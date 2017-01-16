Packers' Randall Cobb: Contributes 62 yards receiving in divisional-round win

Cobb secured seven of eight targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 34-31 divisional-round win over the Cowboys.

Cobb was an effective cog in a diversified passing game for the Packers on Sunday, one that saw six different players notch receptions. While he didn't quite replicate the spectacular 116-yard, three-touchdown effort he supplied in the wild-card victory over the Giants, Cobb did help make up for the absence of Jordy Nelson (ribs) with his highest amount of receptions since Week 7. He's now notched 12 catches on 15 targets for 180 yards and the aforementioned trio of scores over the first two postseason games.