Packers' Randall Cobb: Could get ball more if healthy

Wide receivers coach Luke Getsy said the Packers need to get the ball in Cobb's hands more often, Packers.com reports. "You saw [Cobb] in those playoff games, and he wasn't even totally healthy, and you saw how impactful he was," said Getsy. "That's why we say we have to get him the ball. He's going to do it again. He missed a few games with injuries, but the way he played last year down the stretch was incredible."

Cobb dealt with injuries to his back, neck, hamstring and ankle last season, missing three games and appearing limited in others. He posted the second-worst mark of his career in yards per target (7.3), though it still represented an uptick from 2015 (6.4) when he played all 16 games but was bothered by a shoulder sprain. Cobb turns 27 in August and still has every chance to re-emerge as one of Aaron Rodgers' preferred weapons, but if the slot receiver doesn't get off to a strong start, he could find himself as no more than the fourth or fifth option in a passing game that can also lean on Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, TE Martellus Bennett and RB Ty Montgomery. Given the size of his contract, Cobb could be released after the season if he doesn't regain and sustain something close to his peak 2012-2014 form. Cobb did flash that potential at the end of last season, catching 18 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns on 24 targets in three playoff games.