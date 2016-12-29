Packers' Randall Cobb: DNP on Wednesday

Cobb (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that Cobb would be absent in the first practice of Week 17 prep, noting the wide receiver was expected to "work with the rehab group" Wednesday. Cobb has tended to an ankle injury for more than two weeks and was actually among the Packers' inactives Saturday against the Vikings. In order avoid a similar fate this Sunday in Detroit, he may have to make his presence felt in drills before week's end. Another absence would allow Geronimo Allison to take on third receiver duties.