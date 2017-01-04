Packers' Randall Cobb: Expected to practice Wednesday
Cobb (ankle) is slated to practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
In preparation for Week 17, Cobb stayed off his ankle with the aim of taking the field Sunday at Detroit, but the plan didn't yield the intended results. His activity level Wednesday may not extend beyond limited as he works himself into game shape. However, it will set the tone for his upcoming availability for Sunday's wild-card outing against the Giants.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Inactive Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snaps to be limited, if active Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Questionable for Sunday night•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Staying off ankle 'as much as possible'•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Misses practice again Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: DNP on Wednesday•