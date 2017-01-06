Packers' Randall Cobb: Expected to return Sunday

Cobb (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game versus the Giants, but he is expected to play, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Cobb missed the Packers' final two regular season games due to an ankle problem, but in returning as a limited participant during practice this week, he should be back available Sunday. While Cobb rejoining in the fold would certainly provide a boost to the Packers offense, undrafted rookie Geronimo Allison's impressive performance in Cobb's absence makes Green Bay's division of No. 3 wideout snaps an interesting item to monitor Sunday.