Packers' Randall Cobb: Inactive Sunday
Cobb (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday at Detroit.
Cobb's ailing ankle has spurred a second consecutive absence to conclude the regular season, likely with the postseason in mind. In his absence, Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, and Geronimo Allison should top the target train among Packers wideouts in Week 17.
