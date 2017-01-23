Packers' Randall Cobb: Leads Green Bay receivers in loss

Cobb caught six passes (on nine targets) for 82 yards in Sunday's NFC championship loss to the Falcons.

Cobb, who was Green Bay's only fully healthy starting wideout, led the team in receiving yards Sunday, finishing the playoffs with an impressive 18/260/3 stat line from three appearances. That production came after Cobb missed three regular season games due to hamstring and ankle problems, which limited him to just 60 receptions on 84 targets for 610 yards and four touchdowns. Besides his six-game, injury-shortened 2013 campaign, those numbers marked Cobb's worst season since his rookie year. Along the way, Davante Adams passed Cobb as the Packers' No. 2 wideout behind Jordy Nelson. While the potency of the team's passing game leaves plenty of opportunities for Cobb to make an impact, he'll enter next season coming off a down year that saw his fantasy stock slide.