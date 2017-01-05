Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited again Thursday

Cobb (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

A limited participant Wednesday in his first practice since Dec. 23, Cobb seems to be trending in the right direction. Such an assessment has credence due to a comment from head coach Mike McCarthy, who said Cobb had "a good day" Wednesday. Although turning in a similar showing Thursday doesn't imply that Cobb is closing in on a return to game action, expect his status to receive some clarity before week's end. With a tough matchup on tap Sunday against the Giants, the Packers could use his veteran savvy, despite the emergence of Geronimo Allison in the final two games of the regular season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola