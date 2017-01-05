Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited again Thursday

Cobb (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

A limited participant Wednesday in his first practice since Dec. 23, Cobb seems to be trending in the right direction. Such an assessment has credence due to a comment from head coach Mike McCarthy, who said Cobb had "a good day" Wednesday. Although turning in a similar showing Thursday doesn't imply that Cobb is closing in on a return to game action, expect his status to receive some clarity before week's end. With a tough matchup on tap Sunday against the Giants, the Packers could use his veteran savvy, despite the emergence of Geronimo Allison in the final two games of the regular season.