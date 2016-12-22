Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited Wednesday

Cobb (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

During the Packers' current four-game winning streak, Cobb hasn't been much of a consideration in the passing attack, gathering in 12 of 14 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown. On the other hand, he's coming off a zero-catch performance Sunday in Chicago, so a bounce-back is certainly in play. No matter the health of his ankle, he'll enter Saturday's contest with the intention of exploiting a Vikings defense that has surrendered 14.4 YPC and four touchdowns to wide receivers over the last four outings.