Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited Wednesday

Cobb (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Testing his ankle for the first time in practice since Dec. 23, Cobb's level of participation isn't surprising as he attempts to snap a two-game absence. He's likely hopeful that he escapes the week of preparation with minimal lingering discomfort, making his progress in the coming days worth monitoring. No matter how he proceeds, though, Aaron Rodgers will lean on Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, and perhaps the emerging Geronimo Allison as the top-3 threats at wide receiver Sunday against the Giants.