Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as active Sunday
Cobb (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Giants.
Cobb returns to the mix following a two-game absence to close the regular season and is thus set to reclaim a portion of the Packers' slot wideout duties. Geronimo Allison's workload will potentially take something of a hit Sunday as a result of Cobb's presence.
