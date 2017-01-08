Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as active Sunday

Cobb (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Giants.

Cobb returns to the mix following a two-game absence to close the regular season and is thus set to reclaim a portion of the Packers' slot wideout duties. Geronimo Allison's workload will potentially take something of a hit Sunday as a result of Cobb's presence.

