Packers' Randall Cobb: Misses practice again Thursday

Cobb (ankle) was held out of Thursday's practice, but he caught numerous passes off the JUGS machine on the side, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Absent from team and positional drills, Cobb was clearly staying sharp in the event the training staff deems him ready to take the field Sunday in Detroit. With one more opportunity to participate in practice this week, he seems destined for questionable availability, at best. No matter if he's available or not this weekend, Geronimo Allison is a decent bet to act as the the Packers' third wideout behind Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams.