Packers' Randall Cobb: Questionable for Sunday night

Cobb (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Lions.

Cobb didn't practice all week, but that absence was by design, as the Packers hope keeping him off his injured ankle will ultimately allow him to suit up for Sunday's high-stakes showdown. In the meantime, Cobb's status remains in question, and likely won't be determined until he attempts to go through a pre-game workout. If Cobb is forced into a second straight absence, Geronimo Allison would figure to occupy Green Bay's No. 3 wideout position once again, with Jeff Janis serving as the team's fourth option.