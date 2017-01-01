Packers' Randall Cobb: Snaps to be limited, if active Sunday

Cobb may suit up on Sunday night at Detroit, but his snaps would likely be limited if he's active, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cobb was held out of practice this week as a means to speed up the healing process on his balky ankle, according to Jason Wilde of ESPN.com. In the event both the Redskins and Buccaneers lose Sunday, the Packers' postseason spot could be granted by the time kickoff arrives at 8:30 PM ET. At that point, a victory versus the Lions would still lock up the NFC North title, but head coach Mike McCarthy likely wouldn't want to risk an aggravation (or worse) by handing Cobb any snaps. Expect some clarification on Cobb's status upon the release of their inactive list this evening.