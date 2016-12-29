Packers' Randall Cobb: Staying off ankle 'as much as possible'

Cobb will remain off his injured ankle "as much as possible" this week with the aim of suiting up Sunday at Detroit, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After practicing in a limited capacity last week, Cobb was aware that he wouldn't be able to play versus the Vikings. As a result, rest has been employed in preparation for the regular season finale in order to avoid an unneeded setback. On Thursday, he was seen catching balls from the JUGS machine, helping him maintain his pass-catching chops with no positional drills on tap. The release of Friday's injury report will shed light on his potential to take the field this weekend.