Rodgers caught both of his targets for 20 yards and one touchdown Saturday versus the Vikings.

Rodgers was one of three Packers to reach pay dirt Saturday, but -- like the others in the Green Bay receiving corps -- was completely overshadowed by Jordy Nelson's dominant performance. Keep in mind that was just his second touchdown all season, though. Next up is a Week 17 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

