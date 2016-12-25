Packers' Richard Rodgers: Finds pay dirt versus Vikings
Rodgers caught both of his targets for 20 yards and one touchdown Saturday versus the Vikings.
Rodgers was one of three Packers to reach pay dirt Saturday, but -- like the others in the Green Bay receiving corps -- was completely overshadowed by Jordy Nelson's dominant performance. Keep in mind that was just his second touchdown all season, though. Next up is a Week 17 matchup with the Detroit Lions.
More News
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Records one catch in win•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Catches one pass in Week 14•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Snags two passes in Week 13•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Targeted once in Week 12•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Slides into backup role•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Catches four passes in Week 10•