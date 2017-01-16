Packers' Richard Rodgers: Finds paydirt in playoff victory
Rodgers caught a 34-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's playoff victory over the Cowboys.
The touchdown reception came in the first quarter and was Rodgers' only catch of the day, but it gave the Packers the lead for the first time in the game and they did not trail after that. Rodgers will continue operating as the Packers' No. 2 tight end behind top option Jared Cook.
