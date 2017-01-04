Packers' Richard Rodgers: Records one catch Sunday
Rodgers caught his only target for 14 yards in Sunday's win over the Lions.
Rodgers has seen either one or two targets in each of the previous six games, as Aaron Rodgers continues to spread the ball around to a variety of receivers. He figures to continue that trend heading into Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Giants.
