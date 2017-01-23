Rodgers caught 30 passes (on 46 targets) for 271 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games played this season.

Rodgers benefitted from wideout Jordy Nelson's absence by tying for the team-lead with eight touchdowns last season, but with Nelson returning, Davante Adams emerging, and, most importantly, Jared Cook joining Green Bay, Rodgers' role was reduced this time around. While the 25-year-old was still able to help the Packers move the sticks here and there, Cook's significantly more dynamic skill set left Rodgers as the team's second option at tight end, which unsurprisingly hurt his production. Overall, Rodgers' numbers closely mirrored those from his rookie campaign, providing incentive for him to elevate his game as he enters the final year of his current contract next season.