Shields (concussion) was charged this week with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a court case stemming from an Oct. 19 incident, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Shield has been on injured reserve since suffering the fifth known concussion of his career in Week 1 of this season. While that has left him unavailable, and likely contemplating retirement, Shields was found with marijuana and drug paraphernalia during an October search of his home on suspicions of drug-related activity, WBAY.com reports. Since Shields is involved in an ongoing legal issue, the Packers have refrained from commenting on his situation, but the cornerback is now scheduled for an April 24 plea/sentencing hearing.