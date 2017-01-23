Packers' Sam Shields: Concussion symptoms linger
Shields (concussion) admitted he's still experiencing concussion symptoms, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Shields appeared in just one game this season after sustaining a concussion in the season opener. While he stated he hasn't given up on playing football again, the fact he's still experiencing symptoms suggests this injury could threaten his career. Look for further updates on his health throughout the offseason.
More News
-
Packers' Sam Shields: Charged with marijuana possession•
-
Packers' Sam Shields: Won't return this season•
-
Packers' Sam Shields: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Packers' Sam Shields: Ruled out once again•
-
Packers' Sam Shields: Will not practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Sam Shields: Misses another practice•