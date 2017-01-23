Shields (concussion) admitted he's still experiencing concussion symptoms, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Shields appeared in just one game this season after sustaining a concussion in the season opener. While he stated he hasn't given up on playing football again, the fact he's still experiencing symptoms suggests this injury could threaten his career. Look for further updates on his health throughout the offseason.

