According to head coach Mike McCarthy, Shields has not yet passed the league's concussion protocol, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Shields suffered a concussion, the fifth of his career, in Week 1 and did not play the rest of the season. His storied past of head injuries, along with legal trouble, have Shields' future with the Packers and football in general in serious jeopardy.

