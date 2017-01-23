Lang, who aggravated his broken foot in the NFC championship game, is scheduled to have hip surgery Friday, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.

Lang's practice involvement was limited as he dealt with multiple ailments during the back half of this season. However, with the Packers eliminated from the playoffs Sunday, the Pro Bowl guard finally has the time to have his ailments repaired. That will begin with hip surgery Friday, and although it's unclear whether his foot will require an operation, thus further clouding his availability this offseason, securing the unrestricted free agent long term figures to remain one of Green Bay's top priorities in the coming months.