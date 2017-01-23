Packers' Trevor Davis: Sparingly used as rookie
Davis caught three passes (on six targets) for 24 yards and a touchdown in 11 appearances as a rookie this season.
Davis also returned nine punts for 115 yards and three kickoffs for 64 yards. Drafted in the fifth round for his dynamic speed, Davis failed to carve out a meaningful offensive role. In fact, all three of his receptions came in Green Bay's Week 8 loss to the Falcons. Despite his lack of involvement, Davis will hope his year of experience will help him earn more action next season.
