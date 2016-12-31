Montgomery figures to continue as the Packers' unrivaled top tailback Sunday against the Lions, when teammate James Starks (concussion) will not play for the third straight game.

Montgomery has emerged as a dynamic fantasy running back to close this season, and won't be threatened by potentially ceding snaps with Starks still sidelined Sunday. In fact, besides Montgomery, Christine Michael is the only other healthy Packers tailback. While fullback Aaron Ripkowski has proven capable in the role if needed, Montgomery is expected to lead the charge once again in Week 17.