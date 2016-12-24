Montgomery carried nine times for 23 yards and caught four of five targets 17 yards Saturday against the Vikings.

Of the 13 carries allotted to Packers running backs Saturday, Montgomery garnered nine of them compared to four for Christine Michael. Neither was particularly effective with his attempts though considering Montgomery was the more efficient of the two despite his 2.6 YPC average. Nonetheless, Green Bay fared fine offensively Saturday behind QB Aaron Rodgers' five total touchdowns and will look to keep it going in Week 17 against the Lions, a game in which Montgomery should remain involved both on the ground and through the air.