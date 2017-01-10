Packers' Ty Montgomery: Injures ankle Sunday
Montgomery suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's wild-card victory against the Giants, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
One play removed from a 34-yard connection with Aaron Rodgers, Montgomery appeared to crumple as he was bent backwards on a short gain on the ground early in the fourth quarter. After he was tended to for more than nine minutes of regulation, Montgomery received his final touch of the game, a goal-line carry with 3:05 remaining. With an ankle injury in tow, Montgomery's status will thus be viewed closely as the Packers' divisional-round prep kicks off Wednesday.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Should be fine•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Returns Sunday after brief injury absence•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Posts 61 total yards in Week 17•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Backfield boss once again•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Held in check versus Vikings•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Manages 162 rushing yards in Chicago•