Montgomery suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's wild-card victory against the Giants, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

One play removed from a 34-yard connection with Aaron Rodgers, Montgomery appeared to crumple as he was bent backwards on a short gain on the ground early in the fourth quarter. After he was tended to for more than nine minutes of regulation, Montgomery received his final touch of the game, a goal-line carry with 3:05 remaining. With an ankle injury in tow, Montgomery's status will thus be viewed closely as the Packers' divisional-round prep kicks off Wednesday.