Montgomery had eight carries for 44 yards and caught three passes for 17 yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Fullback Aaron Ripkowski was surprisingly the Packers' top running back in Sunday's game, but Montgomery still managed over 5.0 yards per carry and was able to finish the game despite briefly leaving it early on. Week 17 roles aside, Montgomery heads into the postseason as the Packers' top option at the running back position after averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per run during the regular season -- a mark that would have led the league had he garnered enough carries (100) to qualify.