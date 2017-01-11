Montgomery (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

There was worry in Green Bay after Montgomery was crunched on a fourth-quarter carry Sunday against the Giants, but his ability to return for one last rush portended participation in the first practice of divisional-round preparation. Avoiding Wednesday's injury report entirely was surprising, though, due to the nature of the punishing tackle. Expect Montgomery to get the nod at running back this Sunday in Dallas, against whom he should receive double-digit touches, as he has in each of the last five outings (including playoffs).